Interstate 25 closed in both directions north of Purcell Blvd due to crash involving train

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a train accident has forced the closure of I-25 in both directions north of Purcell Blvd.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 18:41:48-04

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a train accident has forced the closure of I-25 in both directions north of Purcell Blvd.

The derailment of several train cars carrying coal is expected to impact travel in the area for a significant amount of time as debris is on the rail tracks and the interstate.

News5 is working to learn more information about the incident and will update this article as details become available.

