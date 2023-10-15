Interstate 25 closed in both directions north of Purcell Blvd due to crash involving train

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a train accident has forced the closure of I-25 in both directions north of Purcell Blvd.

The derailment of several train cars carrying coal is expected to impact travel in the area for a significant amount of time as debris is on the rail tracks and the interstate.

News5 is working to learn more information about the incident and will update this article as details become available.

