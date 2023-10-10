Train derailment prompts heavy first responder response Monday evening

EL PASO COUNTY — There is a heavy first responder presence along East Las Vegas Street Monday evening after a train derailed.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that the derailment happened around 6:30 p.m. along E. Las Vegas St. near the El Paso County Jail.

The department also says that E. Las Vegas St. is closed in both directions between Janitell Rd. and Highway 85/87. At this time, it is unclear when the road will reopen. Police also say to avoid the area, and to use I-25 or S. Academy Blvd.

According to our crew at the scene, it appears to have been a train carrying military equipment. News5 has reached out to Fort Carson about if this equipment was heading to The Mountain Post.

Multiple agencies are on the scene and it is unclear at this time if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

