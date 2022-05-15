Watch
Incident Management Team takes over High Park Fire response

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One
Posted at 2:04 PM, May 15, 2022
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colorado — The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One (CIMT1) assumed command Sunday morning of the response to the High Park Fire burning just west of Cripple Creek. The change in leadership brings new logistical support and resources to the fire response.

The fire was last measured at 9 p.m. Saturday at an estimated 1,173 acres and 10 percent containment. No structures have been damaged. Several hundred homes in the area remain under evacuation orders or are in pre-evacuation status.

Incident Commander Dan Dallas reports a combination of fire operations to secure indirect firelines and winds driving the flames led to the fire growth on Saturday.

The burn area is roughly bounded by High Park Road to the west and Fourmile Creek to the east.

Three divisions of fire personnel are working to contain the fire. The firefighters in Division A are working to mop up heat sources and secure the fire's northwestern edge. Those in Division M are using fire engines and dozers to patrol and secure existing fire lines on the southern and southwestern edge of the fire.

Firefighters with Division Z are looking for opportunities for direct air attacks on the eastern edge of the fire.

The CIMT1 team will have access to a fleet of five helicopters and two air attack platforms to assist with aerial observations and bucket drops.

Humidity has recovered slightly in the area with values forecast to be between 8 and 13 percent. There is a possibility of an afternoon thunderstorm in the forecast which could cause gusty and erratic winds.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for the Lakemoor Subdivision, Cripple Creek Ranches, and the Mt. Pisgah area.

Pre-evacuation notices remain for residents in Rhyolite Mountain Mesa, Monarch, and Lost Canyon. County Road 11 remains closed between milepost 3 and County Road 112.

The evacuation shelter at Woodland Park High School remains open for residents in need of shelter. Livestock can be taken to the Cripple Creek Fair Grounds.
