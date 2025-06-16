Important deadline Monday if you pay your property taxes yourself

COLORADO (KOAA) — Monday is an important deadline if you pay your property taxes yourself. If you have a mortgage, your mortgage company likely pays your property taxes from your escrow account.

But, if your home is paid off, there are some important dates to remember.

If you pay in the two equal installments, the second half is due Monday, the first half was due back in February. If you choose to pay in one payment, that was due in April.

You can either pay online, by mail, or in person at the Citizen Service Center, which is located on Garden of the Gods Road.

