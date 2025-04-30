Important deadline on Wednesday if you pay your property taxes yourself

COLORADO (KOAA) — Wednesday is an important deadline if you pay your property taxes yourself. If you have a mortgage, your mortgage company likely pays your property taxes from your escrow account.

But if your home is paid off, there are some important dates to remember. If you choose to pay in one full installment, that payment is due on Wednesday.

If you pay in two equal installments, the first half is due in February, and the second half is due in June. You can pay through the following:



online

by mail

in person at the Citizen Service Center

