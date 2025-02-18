Hundreds of reported dog bites each year in El Paso and Pueblo Counties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — As the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a deadly incident involving dogs, News5 wanted to examine dog bite data for Pueblo and El Paso Counties.

It isn't clear if anyone will face charges tied to the death of LaVonne Hoff in Colorado City earlier this month. Authorities found the body of the 76-year-old woman in the 4800 block of Jefferson Blvd., the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported there were several dogs loose in the home and her death is being attributed to a dog attack. We are awaiting results from the autopsy and have reached out to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office for updates.

While a dog attack rarely results in a person's death, the number of reported dog bites may come as a surprise to the community. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) utilizes data from the El Paso County Health Department and Pueblo County Health Department to update their "Bite Blotter." The public is required by law to report a dangerous or aggressive animal situation involving a domestic pet. If you live in El Paso or Pueblo Counties you can call 719-302-8798 or call 911.

"It is very important for community members to be aware that even though these are our pets and they're living in the home with us, that they are still animals that are capable of biting," the Assistant Director for Animal Law Enforcement at HSPPR Lindsey Vigna explained. "So it's important for citizens to know and see some of the warning signs."

There is information at the bottom of this article from HSPPR on how the public can help prevent a bite. News5 filed a records request to get the last three years of bite data from HSPPR and they immediately responded. HSPPR does not include the breed of the attacking dog.

"In the industry of animal welfare, we recognize that all animals can bite, no matter what the breed," Vigna said of not including the breed in bite data. "So it's not typically a statistic that we like to focus on."

Vigna reiterated no matter the size or breed of the dog, all animals can bite.

According to the data, which included 11 cases that were likely misdated and not included in our reporting, there were 1,845 reported bites between the counties from 2022 to 2024. It is worth noting there are a few reported bites that were counted multiple times because multiple dogs were present, but that doesn't mean a confirmed bite for every dog. Bites are also categorized by victim including dogs, cats, livestock and humans.

2022: 702 reported bites

2023: 685 reported bites

2024: 458 reported bites

In that three-year period, there was an average of 615 reported bites each year, or about 51 each month. Of those, 884 were on people and 214 were considered "severe" on people. The human victims ranged in age from 94 years old to an infant.

"I think it's important, especially as parents, to have a watchful eye and make sure that you know you're educating your kids on not approaching stray dogs specifically and knowing who to call if they do come across an animal that's wandering," Vigna said in reference to a video five years ago that shows a young girl being attacked by a dog wandering through a church parking lot.

Thankfully, the little girl attacked in the church parking lot wasn't seriously hurt. That video will be posted to the top of this article later this morning. HSPPR also categorizes the severity of each bite by the following definitions:

MODERATE: One deep puncture, multiple moderately deep punctures and/or lacerations

SEVERE: Multiple punctures and/or lacerations, deep gashes, damage resulting

in serious bodily injury or permanent disfigurement

FATAL: Resulting in the death of a domestic animal or human

HSPPR has 59 employees for Animal Law Enforcement across Pueblo County, El Paso County, Douglas County and Centennial. On any given day, Vigna says they receive about six calls for aggressive dogs, and responding to dog bites is no easy task.

"I'm so blessed to work with some of the most compassionate and skilled individuals in this field," Vigna said when asked of her coworkers. "It is a tough job. It's very challenging some days. But really, everyone that does this line of work is doing it because not only do they love pets, but they love the community."

The data also serves as an important reminder to follow leash laws in Colorado.

HOW TO PREVENT A BITE FROM HSPPR:



Spaying and neutering early helps prevent those pesky hormones that can affect behavior. Visit your veterinarian regularly. If a pet is in pain or uncomfortable, it can affect his mood, just like when we don’t feel well. Plus, a rabies vaccination is required in El Paso County. Always walk your dog on a leash. Besides being the law in many places, you can’t always control external factors. Even if you believe your dog is “friendly,” it will also prevent your dog from approaching other dogs that aren’t as friendly.

Give your pet plenty of opportunities to exercise. Regular walks, play dates, and games help your pet burn off excess energy and become more comfortable in new situations.

Leave your pet alone when he’s eating, sleeping, or chewing on a toy. Even pets need a little “me” time.

Teach young children in your family to respect pets by establishing boundaries. Ear pulling, riding, or putting hands in a pet’s mouth are intrusive and can easily instigate a bite or attack.

Don’t reach over or through fences to pet a dog. They view this as invading their territory.

Never assume a dog will be friendly in every situation. Anxiousness, fear, or even too much excitement can increase a dog’s likelihood of biting.

If you think a dog is going to bite, don’t run. This can trigger predatory instincts. Instead, stand still and avoid eye contact so the dog doesn’t feel challenged. If the dog does attack, yell loudly for help.

If you or your pet are attacked by another pet, get the owner’s contact information and report the incident to Animal Law Enforcement so a rabies vaccination can be confirmed. Additionally, all bites in El Paso County, including encounters with wildlife, must be reported to the El Paso County Health Department. Click here to file a report.





Union says King Soopers bringing temporary staff from out-of-state Contracts for King Soopers union workers in Colorado Springs expired over the weekend, meaning the ongoing strike elsewhere in the state could soon be expanding. Union says King Soopers bringing temporary staff from out-of-state

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.