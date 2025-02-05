Death investigation in Colorado City, HSPPR assisting by taking in multiple dogs

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — News5 is working to learn more about a death investigation that is underway in Pueblo County.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were called to a residence in the Colorado City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday. A deceased individual was found, but additional details on the person found could not be shared with the public. It isn't clear what the cause of death is as the investigation is ongoing.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is assisting with the investigation as the sheriff's office confirmed they took in multiple dogs. It isn't clear if the person who was found deceased was the owner of the animals or not.

Once the cause of death is confirmed, this article will be updated. News5 has reached out to the coroner.





Search for Kelsie Schelling continues in Colorado 12 years later Tuesday marks Missing Persons Day in Colorado, and Kelsie's mother Laura Saxton tells News5 she once again plans to be at the state capitol. Hundreds have been missing more than a year in Colorado including Kelsie Schelling

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.