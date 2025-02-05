Watch Now
Death investigation in Colorado City, HSPPR assisting by taking in multiple dogs

Very few details are available to the public as the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in the Colorado City area.
COLORADO CITY, Colo. — News5 is working to learn more about a death investigation that is underway in Pueblo County.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were called to a residence in the Colorado City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday. A deceased individual was found, but additional details on the person found could not be shared with the public. It isn't clear what the cause of death is as the investigation is ongoing.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is assisting with the investigation as the sheriff's office confirmed they took in multiple dogs. It isn't clear if the person who was found deceased was the owner of the animals or not.

Once the cause of death is confirmed, this article will be updated. News5 has reached out to the coroner.



