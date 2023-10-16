Hundreds gather in support of Israel on the steps of the Colorado capitol Sunday

DENVER — Hundreds of people showed up on the steps of the state capitol Sunday in support of Israel.

"We're there to stay. We can live together, and let's just move over the stage of brutally killing and murdering our babies. It's just we're not gonna go away," Hezy Shalev, a member of the Israeli-American Council, said.

Families are still reeling after the Hamas attack on Israel last week.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 100 have been taken hostage. War in the region has raged on since.

"After seeing everything on the news and being in the depths of all the hate that's been going on, I felt it was really important to voice my opinion and my beliefs and just be able to support the people," Sarah Rones, a student member of the Chabad of Auraria Campus, said.

Colorado leaders spoke at the rally to show their support.

"These evil acts of terrorism are our greatest fears brought to life," Governor Jared Polis said during his remarks to the crowd. "We know words alone won't stop the root causes of antisemitism or any other form of religious or racist hate."

Lawmakers including U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper also spoke at the rally, publicly announcing they will advocate for supplies and aide for Israel.

"Seeing here all the politicians and the reps in Colorado, that is very heartwarming. We at least feel that people share our own values of life and freedom. They're with us. And the most important place in the world to be with us right now, is the U.S.," Shalev said.

The event came one day after Palestinian supporters gathered for a rally at the capitol on Saturday.