A tornado damages a home and forest near Cripple Creek on Friday

TELLER COUNTY — A tornado was reported on Friday, August 9th in Teller County, about 4 miles NNE of Cripple Creek, near HWY 67.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo confirms with News 5 that they have photographic and video evidence of the tornado that occurred sometime between 3:05 pm and 3:10 pm.

The report indicates that one home has minor damage and approximately 20 acres of trees were damaged. No injuries were reported.

A team from the NWS will conduct a damage survey on Saturday to determine the strength and path of the tornado.

We will update this article once that survey is complete.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.