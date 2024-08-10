Watch Now
A tornado damages a home and forest near Cripple Creek on Friday

TELLER COUNTY — A tornado was reported on Friday, August 9th in Teller County, about 4 miles NNE of Cripple Creek, near HWY 67.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo confirms with News 5 that they have photographic and video evidence of the tornado that occurred sometime between 3:05 pm and 3:10 pm.

The report indicates that one home has minor damage and approximately 20 acres of trees were damaged. No injuries were reported.

A team from the NWS will conduct a damage survey on Saturday to determine the strength and path of the tornado.

We will update this article once that survey is complete.

