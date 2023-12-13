Hit-and-run victim identified in fatal Airport Road accident from Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Friday has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Tuesday.

84-year-old Dolores Holler was killed after a vehicle struck her on Airport Road Friday afternoon according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened at the intersection of Airport Rd. & Chelton Rd. just before 3 p.m.

In a blotter post, the department said that the person stuck and killed appeared to be crossing Airport Road from the south to the north and it appears they may not have been in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The vehicle left the scene, and police say it is a grey Nissan sedan that may have front-end damage on its left side.

Airport Rd. was closed at the intersection for a little over two and a half hours while the major crash team unit conducted an initial investigation. It reopened just before 5:40 p.m. Friday.

