Highway 101 closed, evacuations ordered as fire burns south of Las Animas

BENT COUNTY, CO — Highway 101 is closed and evacuation orders are in effect as firefighters battle a fire in Las Animas in Bent County.

The Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District says the fire is burning near Boggsville on Highway 101.

Evacuation orders are in place for east of Las Animas and Fort Lyon. Several agencies are on scene working the fire. Please avoid the area.



As of noon Saturday, the Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District says the fire is 0% contained, and has burned a total of 246 acres.

This is a developing situation and we are working to find out more.

