Here's how to keep yourself safe as temperatures begin to rise in Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Unseasonable heat is set to continue in Colorado through Thursday afternoon before a cold front provides some relief on Friday.

A high-pressure ridge is crushing the western half of the county with record to near record heat from I-25 all the way west to California.

With the rising heat, it's more important now than ever to stay hydrated and to know the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

KOAA News5 As temperatures continue to stay hot this week and into the weekend, it’s best you stay prepared to beat the heat.



Heat exhaustion signs include being dizzy, excessive sweating, cool, pale skin, nausea or vomiting, a rapid pulse, and muscle cramps. If you experience this get to a cooler place and hydrate or take a cold shower.

Heat stroke is when you have a throbbing headache, your body temperature is above 103, and you may experience vomiting. Your pulse will feel rapid and strong, and you could lose consciousness. You need to call 9-1-1 right away.

It’s important to stay hydrated as temperatures rise but did you know that staying hydrated means you need to drink more than just water?

Water makes up about 60% of the human body according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But to stay hydrated in the heat, you’re going to need to fuel your body with much more.

Dr. Ian Tullberg, M.D., says your body also needs electrolytes and salt in order to stay fully hydrated. While spending time in the sun, try to go for foods like fruit that have high water content.

You can also add salt and sugar to your water or go for drinks that have electrolytes. If you don’t hydrate enough, you could experience heat exhaustion.

You want to try to avoid doing outside activities during the hottest parts of the day, but if you cannot do so, take plenty of breaks and be sure to wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Lastly, listen to your body. If/when you begin to experience any of the symptoms outlined above, it's time to take action!

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.