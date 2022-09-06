Record to near record heat expected today through Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

HEAT. That's the big weather story of today... and tomorrow... and Thursday!

A high pressure ridge is crushing the western half of the county with record to near record heat from I-25 all the way west to Sacramento, California.

We'll be hottest today from late morning through the mid-afternoon under full sunshine and quick warming air.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 61. Sunny and very hot with light winds and dry skies. The current record for today is 97 degrees, set back in 2020.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 59. Sunny and very hot with dry skies. The current record for today is 103 degrees, set back in 2020.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 65. Sunny and very hot with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 85; Low: 54. Mostly sunny and much warmer than normal with dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and hot with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s with light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Sunny and breezy with dry skies and hot temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and a little breezy with warmer than average heat.

Extended outlook forecast:

Records are much more likely to fall, or at least be tied in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Wednesday and Thursday.

Unseasonable heat will continue through Thursday afternoon, before a cold front Friday provides around 10 to 12 degrees of relief. There will be a chance for spotty storms along the Front Range and over the Wet Mountains, but most of the plains look dry Friday.

Saturday looks much cooler, cloudy, and a little wet thanks to a secondary cold front and persistent upslope flow.

Warmer weather returns by the start of next week, but no heat even close to what we're seeing this week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.