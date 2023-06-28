Watch Now
Here's how to help the family who lost their home to a tornado in Prowers County

The National Weather Service confirmed today three tornadoes touched down in southeastern Colorado last Friday. The strongest was an EF3 twister which destroyed a family farm south of Granada.  News fives Lindsey Jensen met with that family and tells us their story of survival.
Posted at 9:30 PM, Jun 27, 2023
Three tornadoes touched down in eastern Colorado on Friday. One of those tornadoes destroyed a home located about 15 miles south of Granada, a town located in Prowers County east of Lamar.

According to the National Weather Service Pueblo, the tornado received an EF-3 rating, and had an estimated wind speed of 155 mph.

TBK Bank has opened up a donation account for the family who lost their home, John and Myrna DuVall. To help the DuVall family, you can contact any of the TBK branches. For a full list of branches, visit the TBK Bank Website.
