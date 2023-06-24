Three tornadoes touch down across the eastern plains of Colorado Friday, home destroyed

PROWERS, County — Three tornadoes touched down late Friday afternoon across eastern Colorado.

Two of the tornadoes struck Prowers County, with the National Weather Service confirming that another tornado touched down father south in Baca County. There have been no reports of any injuries so far.

Prowers County Administrator, Mark Westhoff, confirmed in a press release Friday evening that at least one tornado touched down around 15 miles south of Granada.

According to Westhoof, the Prowers County Sheriff's Office responded to a location near County Road 25 and County Road R where a residential residence, multiple other structures, and vehicles were completely destroyed.

The sheriff's office said around eight cows were killed as a result of the tornado.

The sheriff's office stated that a family was home when the tornado ripped through the area but did not report any injuries after taking shelter in their basement.

Power is out for parts of Prowers County, mostly in and around Granada, according to Weshtoff. Crews are actively working to restore power to the area.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo told News5 they are confident that three tornadoes touched down Friday, and are working to survey the areas of impact this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo, CO will be performing a damage survey tomorrow for a tornado that formed in Prowers County. At this time, we do not have a preliminary track or preliminary rating, we will send further updates when we are able to study the damage more. — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 24, 2023

Click here to see the storm reports from the last 24 hours from the National Weather Service of Pueblo.

____

