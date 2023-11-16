Help Wanted: Pueblo organizations rally in support of Care and Share Foodbank

PUEBLO, CO — Two local organizations in Pueblo are rallying together to support Care and Share Foodbank of Southern Colorado.

Starting Friday, Feelin' A Little Philly and the Pueblo Bulls hockey team are having a turkey drive and they want your help to assist those less fortunate in Southern Colorado.

The groups are looking for Thanksgiving items like turkeys, stuffing, canned goods, etc.i All items collected will be donated to Care and Share.

"This is our fifth year doing this. We love giving back to the community. It's just one way that we can be good community members and give back," said Amber Harman, Feelin' A Little Philly Owner.

The turkey drive will run through Saturday evening. Drop-off locations are at Fellin' A Little Philly near the State Fairground on Prairie Avenue, and at both Pueblo Bulls Hockey Games on Friday and Saturday nights at the Pueblo Ice Arena Downtown.

