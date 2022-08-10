Care and Share's newest hire leading by example

COLORADO SPRINGS — Care and Share's new leader Nathan "Nate" Springer is no stranger to recognizing those that have a need. Now, he's dedicating the rest of his career to making sure no one in Southern Colorado goes hungry.

On his 4th day on the job, KOAA News5 anchor Dianne Derby caught up with him as he was boxing up food alongside local volunteers.

With over 23 years of executive leadership as a US Military Commander, Springer has seen firsthand during his deployments how little food people in other countries receive.

"I’ve been in places as small villages in Northeast Afghanistan or little villages in southeastern Africa where people ate what was available that day maybe it was one meal maybe it was 1/2 of a meal but there was no variety there was no choice" says Nate Springer.

But in Southern Colorado, there is a choice and Springer is working to make sure no one goes hungry, especially as costs rise.

"We have a lot of new neighbors out there that have never needed assistance before but because of the rising cost and everything across from fuel to food to utilities have found themselves in a vulnerable position," says Nate Springer and many are military members and families he has worked alongside for many years.

Nate Springer said the biggest challenge was identifying those in need because honor and pride can tend to get in the way but he wants military and members of the community to know that Care and Share is ready and willing to help at any time.

"I want our military family to know they can come to Care and Share they can come to any of our 273 food pantries across southern colorado and get help and do it in a dignified way."

For more information, visit Care and Share.org for local resources.

