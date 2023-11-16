Take a Turkey to Work day is Friday; here's how to help

SOUTHERN COLORADO — We are a week out from Thanksgiving and Care and Share Food Bank is collecting turkeys to help local families across the 29 counties it serves in Southern Colorado.

The food bank is hosting its annual Take a Turkey to Work Day this Friday with a big mission of collecting 3,000 turkeys, to be distributed throughout Southern Colorado.

The turkey drive is this Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who wish to donate can do so virtually, or by hosting a turkey drive at their work or organization. You can also bring a turkey to one of the drop-off locations. Five King Soopers throughout the Springs and several spots in Pueblo will serve as drop-off locations. You can also bring a turkey to the Care and Share Food Bank’s distribution center. Those at Care and Share Food Bank say this turkey drive makes Thanksgiving extra special for families.

“That food unites us. That’s where people have memories with their family, shared memories of the holidays and so every month is important to be behind people in Southern Colorado, but I always feel like Thanksgiving is such an important time and we really make this the most special day of the year that we can at Care and Share,” said Nate Springer, president of Care and Share Food Bank.

“Families are just really happy because again, food is what unites us. Families are all together on Thanksgiving from all across the country and we are just happy to be just a small part of enabling the family to get their larger families together so they can have shared memories for Thanksgiving,” said Springer.

If you wish to donate but cannot make it to one of the drop-off locations, you can donate online. A donation of 20 dollars takes the place of a full turkey. You do not have to wait until Friday to make online donations.

Care and Share Food Bank is still looking for volunteers to help with Take a Turkey to Work Day.

