Heavy law enforcement presence in Security-Widefield Tuesday evening

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colorado — The public is asked to avoid the area of 7100 block of Trails End Ct. due to heavy law enforcement activity. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asked the community to avoid the area just after 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, a suspect barricaded themselves in that block. Trails End Ct. is located near Fountain Mesa Park in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

The Sheriff's Office told News5 that they will not be providing specifics, but they did confirm that the incident is not related to the shooting that happened earlier Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs.

There is heavy LE activity in the 7100 block of Trails End Court in the Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County. ***MEDIA*** PIO is not responding; will use Twitter for updates. Please stay away to avoid interfering with deputies on scene. pic.twitter.com/Noo8rqLv6A — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 22, 2023

News5 has a crew on the way, and will update the article as more information becomes available.

