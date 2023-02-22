Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Significant Police presence at Palmer Park Blvd. and Potter Drive Tuesday evening

police siren do not cross police tape OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski
FILE
police siren do not cross police tape OPD Extras
Posted at 7:57 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 22:07:30-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — There is a large police presence is in the area of Palmer Park Blvd. and Potter Drive following a "significant incident" Tuesday evening.

The incident began around 7 PM Tuesday evening.

Police could not share information with News5 at this time as there is still an active investigation ongoing in the area. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards