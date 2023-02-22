Significant Police presence at Palmer Park Blvd. and Potter Drive Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — There is a large police presence is in the area of Palmer Park Blvd. and Potter Drive following a "significant incident" Tuesday evening.

@CSPDPIO CSPD is currently working a significant incident. Citizens with emergencies should call 911. Non emergency issues should wait until we return to normal operations. We are also accident alert at this time. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 22, 2023

The incident began around 7 PM Tuesday evening.

Police could not share information with News5 at this time as there is still an active investigation ongoing in the area. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information.

