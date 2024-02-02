Rodeway Inn in Pueblo shutdown by department of health, owner under investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police say a multi-agency operation is forcing everyone out of the Rodeway Inn off Highway 50 in Pueblo.

Officers say the owner is under investigation after the Pueblo County Health Department found several health violations inside.

Health officials say those include things like trash buildup and residents staying long-term in rooms that are not accommodated for that.

Officers say they are executing search warrants on several rooms for possible criminal activity. Three people were arrested Thursday and four more were taken to the police department for questioning.

One resident staying at the inn says many people there are paying the price for what others have done.

"It's unfair that we are being uprooted and kicked to a curb because of a few people who cause problems here. For the most part, the people who live here, they're not the problems."

This isn't the first time that the Rodeway Inn has experienced crime. About two months ago, the Pueblo Police Department was there investigating a homicide.

