Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing woman

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Mya Jean Bradbury was last seen around 4 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and West 11th Street.

Bradbury is 5'2" and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff's office says Bradbury was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black leggings, white tennis shoes and a teal backpack.

If you have seen Bradbury or know where she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250.

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