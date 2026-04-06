El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for help with locating missing woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Authorities in southern Colorado are asking for help locating an at-risk woman.

Late Sunday night, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of 45-year-old Haley on social media. The sheriff's office says Haley is considered an "at-risk" adult.

Authorities describe her as 5'10", about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing checkered pants, a black jacket, and a snowcap with a Hello Kitty purse. She was last seen Sunday at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard, but authorities believe she could be in the area of Fountain and Circle.

The sheriff's office says she has an intellectual disability and mental health concerns. If you see her or know where she is, you're asked to call 719-390-5555.

El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial