Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help locating two missing children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in locating two missing children.

CSPD says 13-year-old Guiliano Hurtado and 12-year-old Liliana Norris were seen together around 11 a.m. Thursday near Skyview Middle School, which is located near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

They also say the two were later seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Panera Bread on Briargate Parkway.

Police believe Hurtado and Norris are together and are trying not to be found.

CSPD says Hurtado is a Hispanic male who is 5'5" with a heavy build, dark brown curly hair and brown eyes. Norris is a white female with a medium build who has brown/dirty blonde hair.

If you have seen Hurtado and/or Norris or know where they are, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

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