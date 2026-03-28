Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help finding missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

CSPD says 34-year-old Sean Buis was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 2700 block of Monica Drive West, which is located near the intersection of Chelton Road and Astrozon Boulevard.

Buis is a Native American man who is 5'9" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and black facial hair. CSPD says Buis was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have seen Buis or know where he is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

___

Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup After 38 years of performing at the Colorado Renaissance Festival, Celtic Legacy was not asked back for this summer's event, leaving the band and its fans searching for answers. Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.