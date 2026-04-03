Colorado Springs police find missing 9-year-old boy

UPDATE

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that Helix Moore has been located safely.

**UPDATE** Helix has been found and is safe. https://t.co/XH8OV2NAl9 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 3, 2026

ORIGINAL CCOVERAGE

Police in Colorado Springs are asking for the public's help locating a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday night.

Police shared a photo of Helix Moore on social media early Friday morning. He was last seen leaving his home in the 2100 block of Delta Drive. The neighborhood is near S. Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road on the southeast side of the city.

"Helix is a White male, about 4’5” tall and weighs about 70 lbs., with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white bird decal, grey pants, and a black beanie," police posted on social media.

If you have any information about Helix’s whereabouts, you're asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

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