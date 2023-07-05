Watch Now
Have you seen Jeannie Rhoades? Missing from Teller County

Teller County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jul 05, 2023
DIVIDE, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating Jeannie Rhoades.

The sheriff's office says that Jeannie was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen in the Divide area of Colorado.

She is 59 years old, 5'7", and weighs about 130 lbs, according to the department.

If you or anyone has information about Jeannie, call the Teller County Sheriff's Office at 719-687-9652.

