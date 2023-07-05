Have you seen Jeannie Rhoades? Missing from Teller County

DIVIDE, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating Jeannie Rhoades.

The sheriff's office says that Jeannie was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen in the Divide area of Colorado.

She is 59 years old, 5'7", and weighs about 130 lbs, according to the department.

If you or anyone has information about Jeannie, call the Teller County Sheriff's Office at 719-687-9652.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.