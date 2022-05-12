Grass fire forces evacuations in eastern Colorado Springs near Stetson Hills Blvd and Peterson Rd

COLORADO SPRINGS — UPDATE: An evacuation order has been issued for Summer Grace/Akerman Drive. Everyone in this area needs to evacuate immediately.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the area of evacuation extends to two to three miles from the area.

Evacuees are being sent to UCHealth Park.

Evacuees from the Summer Grace/Akerman fire are being sent to UC Health Park. https://t.co/E1vZhYXpJf — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 12, 2022

Students from Ridgeview Elementary School are evacuating to Vista Ridge High School where students can be checked out.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working a grass fire between two neighborhoods near Stetson Hills Blvd and Peterson Rd.

The fire was reported before 11:30am behind homes on Akerman Dr near the Sand Creek Trail.

News5 is working to gather more information on the incident.



Strong to dangerous winds and extremely low daytime humidity will create locally extreme fire conditions in southern Colorado.

The two main areas for extreme fire danger are central to western El Paso and Huerfano counties. These two counties are under a high wind warning from the morning through 12 pm today as wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph.

Relative Humidity values could drop to as low as 2 percent across portions of southern Colorado today. Between that dry air and broad gusts over 30 mph, if a fire were to spark, it could undergo explosive growth.

Temperatures will generally be about 10 degrees cooler today than yesterday with more widespread highs in the 70s and 80s with only a couple 90s out near the CO/KS border.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 42. Localized extreme fire danger is expected in El Paso County today, mainly for areas along and west of I-25 where wind gusts could be up to 60 or even 70 mph. Daytime humidity will fall to or even below 5% which will only add to the extreme fire danger.

_____

