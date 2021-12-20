Watch
Grass fire burns near CSU-Pueblo

Pueblo Fire Department
Posted at 3:05 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 17:05:50-05

PUEBLO — On Monday afternoon the Pueblo Fire Department responded to a grass fire burning near CSU-Pueblo.

The fire was burning along Highway 47, near Bonforte, which is less than an acre away from the campus.

Crews were able to contain it quickly and no homes were threatened. Pueblo Fire told News 5 that they were fortunate that the winds were calm that day.

News 5 has not learned what caused the fire.

