Grass fire burns near CSU-Pueblo

PUEBLO — On Monday afternoon the Pueblo Fire Department responded to a grass fire burning near CSU-Pueblo.

The fire was burning along Highway 47, near Bonforte, which is less than an acre away from the campus.

Crews were able to contain it quickly and no homes were threatened. Pueblo Fire told News 5 that they were fortunate that the winds were calm that day.

News 5 has not learned what caused the fire.

