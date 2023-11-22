Gov. Jared Polis orders flags lowered to half-staff Saturday in remembrance of Rosalynn Carter

Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags on all Colorado public buildings be lowered to half-staff Saturday in remembrance of Rosalynn Carter, first lady to President Jimmy Carter.

Flags across the state will remain at half staff until the former first lady's funeral next Wednesday, Nov. 29.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Tuesday ordering the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations until sunset on the day of interment.

"I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies... consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," Pres. Biden went on to say.

It was revealed earlier this year that the former first lady was living with dementia before beginning hospice care at her home in Georgia Friday.

Rosalynn Carter's diagnosis was just the latest health battle for the aging couple. Jimmy Carter has been receiving end-of-life care at their home since February.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter made their last public appearance in September. They attended the Plains Peanut Festival ahead of Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday on Oct. 1.

Rosalynn died peacefully Sunday afternoon in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by her family, according to an announcement released by the Carter Center in Atlanta. She was 96. She is survived by her children - Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy - as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

"Throughout her life as First Lady of Georgia and First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter exemplified hope, warmth, and a steadfast commitment to doing all she could to address many of our society’s greatest needs. She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities," Pres. Biden said in his proclamation Tuesday.

