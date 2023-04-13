Get free health screenings at CSU Pueblo's community health fair Saturday

PUEBLO, CO — CSU Pueblo School of Nursing will be hosting a community health fair this Saturday from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The fair will be open to all Pueblo community members to have an opportunity to receive low-cost to free health screenings.

The health fair will take place at the CSU Pueblo Occhiato Student Center. While walk-ins are welcome you can pre-register online for faster check-in.

Screening regarding hearing, vision, blood pressure, bone screening, women's health, body weight, and BMI, is among some of the health information people will be able to get.

The fair is put on in partnership between the CSU Pueblo School of Nursing and 365 Health, a non-profit organization that provides low-cost or free screenings for the Pueblo community.

