Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Get free health screenings at CSU Pueblo's community health fair Saturday

CSU Pueblo Health Fair
CSU Pueblo School of Nursing
CSU Pueblo Health Fair
Posted at 3:15 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 17:15:00-04

PUEBLO, CO — CSU Pueblo School of Nursing will be hosting a community health fair this Saturday from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The fair will be open to all Pueblo community members to have an opportunity to receive low-cost to free health screenings.

The health fair will take place at the CSU Pueblo Occhiato Student Center. While walk-ins are welcome you can pre-register online for faster check-in.

Screening regarding hearing, vision, blood pressure, bone screening, women's health, body weight, and BMI, is among some of the health information people will be able to get.

The fair is put on in partnership between the CSU Pueblo School of Nursing and 365 Health, a non-profit organization that provides low-cost or free screenings for the Pueblo community.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards