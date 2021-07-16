Westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods expected to reopen this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — The westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods west of I-25 are expected to be open this weekend after crews made repairs to a water main that broke earlier this week.

Colorado Springs Utilities said they plan to open two westbound lanes this weekend while they complete repairs. They also said, "with uncertainty around paving materials, we hope to open all lanes by mid-week."

Wednesday evening, CSU said they hope to have the road open by early next week.

Thursday, CSU said they had made progress with a new pipe being installed and the first layer of asphalt done. The businesses on the south side of Garden of the Gods Rd were then able to be accessed via Chestnut St.

On Tuesday afternoon, water flooded across the road between Chestnut St and Rusina Rd on the west side of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities spokesperson Ted Skroback, crews located a 24-inch mainline connection was the source of the problem. The line was installed in the 1950's.

While crews have the road open there is an investigation further into the line and the best way to approach this repair and avoiding future problems.

On Wednesday afternoon, a new problem popped up. A sinkhole opened up due to a broken water main behind the McDonald's on the east side of I-25 along Garden of the Gods Rd. A car was briefly stuck in that sinkhole.

Colorado Springs Utilities said this was a private main and this break was not related to the work happening on the other side of the highway.

KOAA A car is stuck in a sinkhole that opened up behind the McDonald's on the east side of Garden of the Gods and I-25.

RELATED:

Stretch of Garden of the Gods expected to be closed until next week due to water main break

