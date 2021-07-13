Water main break closes Garden of the Gods at I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews are on the scene of a water main break having a big impact on traffic in Colorado Springs.

As of 12:50 p.m. all of Garden of the Gods Rd is closed before I-25 due to the water main break between Chestnut and Rusina Rd.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department advises everyone to avoid the area due to expected backups.

For alternative routes, use Centennial to the west or Nevada to the east in order to move north and south. Consider using Rockrimmon Boulevard and West Fillmore St for east and west travel.

There is no known time for the water line and road to be repaired. News5 will keep you updated.

As of 1:10 p.m. there is an unrelated major crash on I-25 at Fontanero that is making traffic backups worse alongside the delays from Garden of the Gods closure.