Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Water main break closes Garden of the Gods at I-25

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado Springs Fire Department
All traffic on Garden of the Gods on the west side of I-25 is being diverted due to a water main break hazard.
Water main break on Garden of the Gods
Traffic Alert 1280x720
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 15:31:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews are on the scene of a water main break having a big impact on traffic in Colorado Springs.

As of 12:50 p.m. all of Garden of the Gods Rd is closed before I-25 due to the water main break between Chestnut and Rusina Rd.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department advises everyone to avoid the area due to expected backups.

For alternative routes, use Centennial to the west or Nevada to the east in order to move north and south. Consider using Rockrimmon Boulevard and West Fillmore St for east and west travel.

There is no known time for the water line and road to be repaired. News5 will keep you updated.

As of 1:10 p.m. there is an unrelated major crash on I-25 at Fontanero that is making traffic backups worse alongside the delays from Garden of the Gods closure.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community