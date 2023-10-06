Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 6th - 8th

COLORADO — COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries compiling a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. From catching another Oktoberfest celebration in Pueblo to getting on your favorite super suit, there is plenty of fun to be had.

SOCO Comic Con

Attention all superhero fans, comic book fanatics, video game enthusiasts, and cosplayers, Comic Con is returning to Pueblo for its fourth year running. The SOCO Comic Con is returning to the Colorado State Fairgrounds this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. with guests like Dragon Ball Z voice actor Stephanie Nadolny, and more. The event organizers say that this year, the event is returning to a bigger venue, with more exhibits and of course, more fun. Tickets start at $5.

Walter's 2nd Annual Oktoberfest

Another Oktoberfest festival will be kicking off in Pueblo for its second year ever. The Walters Brewing Company will be hosting a two-day event beginning Friday at 3 p.m. with another celebration beginning at 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Expect a ceremonial keg tapping, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more. More information here.

Cedaredge Applefest

Make your way out to the agricultural town of Cedaredge for the 43rd annual Applefest. Expect great produce, a rich town history, live music, a car show, and more than 180 vendors. The organizers say that the event gets more than 30,000 visitors. More information here.

BSides Cybersecurity Conference

BSides Colorado Springs is hosting a family-friendly event this weekend with the opportunity to learn from and connect with cybersecurity experts. Attendees will hear from thought leaders and experts on topics across the cybersecurity realm, put their skills to the test in the Challenge Village, and there's even a dedicated area for children of all ages. More here.

Pumpkin Patch Exploration

Well spooky season is here across Southern Colorado, and as temperatures begin to drop, the pumpkins are just getting ready for the picking. Don't know where to go, no worries! News5 has you covered. Check out Colorado's Best Pumpkin Patch Guide to find the perfect pumpkin near you.

____

