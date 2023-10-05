Learn from and connect with experts this weekend at BSides Cybersecurity Conference

COLORADO SPRINGS — BSides Colorado Springs is hosting a family-friendly event this weekend with the opportunity to learn from and connect with cybersecurity experts. While October is typically known for leaf peeping and pumpkin patch visits, it is also National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

The public is invited to get involved in this BSidesCOS event happening Saturday, October 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the UCCS Cybersecurity building on N Nevada Ave in Colorado Springs.

Attendees will hear from thought leaders and experts on topics across the cybersecurity realm, take part in workshops to level up their skills (from beginner to intermediate), put their skills to the test in the Challenge Village, and there's even a dedicated area for children of all ages (more on that later).

The biggest challenges for the cybersecurity world are keeping people educated on the risks out there, employers getting qualified employees into roles with the right experience and skills, getting potential employees trained up with skills to enter the workforce, and preparing our students of all ages.

If you're looking to make connections in the industry, come ready to network and show off what you know and are ready to learn.

More information on the weekend's events can be found in the Day 1 Schedule and Day 2 Schedule.

There are three learning tracks available for cybersecurity professionals, learners, and those simply interested in the topics (see the schedule links above).

If you are looking for something a little more hands-on, check out the workshops and capture-the-flag events.

Dive into Purple Teaming: Master the Art of Collaborative Cyber Ops - Presented by CyberNEX Join our immersive workshop and gain comprehensive insights into collaborative cybersecurity practices. Through interactive exercises, you'll delve into the intricacies of planning, executing, and retrospecting security scenarios from both offensive (Red Team) and defensive (Blue Team) standpoints. Harness the power of CYYNC Community Edition, a cutting-edge collaborative platform for cyber teams. By bridging the gap between Red and Blue Teams, you'll enhance your ability to anticipate, counteract, and mitigate evolving cyber threats effectively. Elevate your skills in a dynamic, collaborative environment and emerge better equipped to safeguard your digital assets. Don't miss this opportunity to propel your cybersecurity expertise to new heights.

*Participants are expected to bring a laptop



Hack Our Drone - Presented by Ronald Broberg, Dark Wolf Solutions

The Hack Our Drone Workshop provides participants with the opportunity to work through 'hands-on' lab modules focused on the components of an Unmanned Aerial System including the Vehicle (UAV), Ground Control System (GCS), and communication subsystem. Participants are expected to bring a laptop either with Kali Linux installed or bootable to a Kali Linux USB Thumb drive. All other equipment is provided.

Unmanned Aerial Systems: Platform Security CTF - Presented by CT Cubed

Discover the exciting world of cybersecurity and unmanned aerial systems (UAS)! Learn how to safeguard UAS from all angles with a comprehensive platform security perspective. Engage in some fun and challenging CTF adventures where you can put your skills to the test. See firsthand how your actions affect our UAS demonstrator. The UAS demonstrator contains all the sensors from our Mobile Optical Ultrasonic Sensor Explorer, or MOUSE for short. The MOUSE represents a small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) comprising a pan/tilt object recognition camera, navigation camera, temperature & humidity sensor, ultrasonic sensor, and drive system powering four motors. You won't need to worry about any complicated registration process; all you need is your personal laptop to join in the excitement. Earn enough points in the challenge, and you could be the proud owner of a CT Cubed SAO, a special prize while supplies last. Get ready to embark on this fascinating journey and prove your cybersecurity prowess!

Wireless Capture the Flag (CTF) - Presented by Ronald Broberg, Dark Wolf Solutions

Wireless Capture the Flag offers both WiFi 802.11 challenges and other radio frequency challenges across the spectrum. Bring your own gear or borrow some of ours. Introductory walk-throughs will be offered to those who just want to come and learn.

BSides Colorado Springs CTF - Presented by Hackers N' Hops

A beginner to intermediate difficulty, jeaparody style CTF featuring a variety of challenge categories including OSINT, Crypto, and Root the Box.



Dedicated Kid Area: Foster a passion for cybersecurity from a young age by bringing your children to our dedicated kid area. Engaging activities and demonstrations will ignite their curiosity about the digital world's security aspects.



S﻿aturday October 7th from 9:00am to 12:00pm: K-5th Grade

Guardians of the Digital Realm: Get ready, young cyber detectives, for our 'Cyber Safety Adventure Workshop'! Join the mission to protect the digital world from cyber villains. Explore stations like 'Battle of the Bugs' and ' Malicious Worm Mania' to learn cybersecurity basics and become certified Cyber Safety Agents. Your mission: outsmart cyber villains and safeguard the digital realm!

S﻿aturday October 7th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm: 6-12th Grade

Sentinels of the Digital Frontier: Prepare yourselves, seasoned cyber sleuths, for our 'Advanced Cybersecurity Expedition'! Embark on a quest to defend the digital realm against cunning cyber adversaries. Engage in challenging activities to delve deeper into the world of cybersecurity. Your objective: outwit cyber adversaries and fortify the digital domain!

Reserve your Girl Scout Cybersecurity badges.



