Find your Pumpkin Patch adventure for Fall 2023

COLORADO — October is finally here, but a few pumpkin patches are about to open for business. This is the time of year for sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Here is an interactive map of popular pumpkin patches across southern Colorado, and a few up around the Denver area.
Colorado Springs Area:
Colorado Pumpkin Patch
Where: 18065 Saddlewood Rd, Monument
Cost: Adults (Ages 18 - 64): $18, Kids (Ages 4-17) $18, Kids (3 & Under) FREE; Senior(65+)/First Responder/Military $15 w/ valid ID
Dates: Thru October 29
Times: October - Tuesdays 9 AM - 1 PM, Wednesdays - Sundays 9 AM - 5 PM
More Information: Colorado Kids Ranch
Miners' Pumpkin Patch
Where: Western Museum of Mining & Industry 225 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs
Cost: $11 pre-purchase online, $13 gate price
Dates: October 7, 14, 21, 28 (Saturdays)
Times: 9 AM - 4 PM
More Information: Miners' Pumpkin Patch
Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
Where: 7595 California Drive; Colorado Springs
Cost: $17 per person, Children under 2 are FREE
Dates: Every weekend through October
Times: 10 AM - 5 PM
More Information: Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
Venetucci Farm
Where: 5210 US-85, Colorado Springs
Cost: $5 general admission adults, Kids 6 & Under FREE (Purchase tickets in advance online)
Dates: Friday - Saturday every weekend in October
Times: 10 AM - 4 PM
More Information: Venetucci Farms Pumpkins
Wishing Star Farm
Where: 24024 State Highway 94, Ellicott
Cost: $11 per person (purchases online), $13 per person at the gate. (Discount for groups of 12 or more)
Dates & Times: Thru October 29, Friday 9 AM - 5 PM, Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM, Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM (All other days by reservation or for special events)
More Information: Wishing Star Farm
Pueblo Area:
Harvest Days
Where: US-50 Business & 33rd Ln, Pueblo
Cost: $15 per person, Kids 3 and under are FREE
Dates: Every weekend in October
Times: Friday, Saturday 11 AM - 9 PM, Sunday 11 AM - 6 PM
More Information: Harvest Days Facebook page
Milberger Farms
Where: 28570 US-50 BUS, Pueblo
Cost: $12 per person, Kids 2 & under FREE. Price includes all activities and a pumpkin.
Dates: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October
Times: 10 AM - 5 PM
More Information: Milberger Farms
DiTomaso Farms
Where: 37137 US-50 BUS, Pueblo
Cost: Adults and kids FREE. Only cost is for pumpkins
Dates: Now through the end of October
Times: Every day from 8 AM - 5 PM
More Information: DiTomaso Farms Facebook page
Musso Farms
Where: 35779 Hillside Rd, Pueblo
Cost: Hayride to the pumpkin patch is FREE
Dates: Starting the second weekend on October 7 and 8, October 14 and 15
Times: 11 AM - 4 PM
More Information: Musso Farms
Pantaleo Farms
Where: 39651 South Road, Pueblo
Cost: Adults $3, Kids 3 & Under FREE
Dates & Times: Friday (4 PM -11 PM), Sat (9 AM - 11 PM), and Sunday (9 AM - 10 PM) through October 22
More Information: Pantaleo Farms
Canon City Area:
Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
Where: 1649 Poplar Ave, Cañon City
Cost: Adults (Ages 6+) $15, Kids 5 & Under FREE [Cash payment preferred; 3% fee for credit cards, no ATM on site]
Dates: Weekends (Friday - Sunday) to d - October 31st
Times: Friday 10 AM - 9 PM, Saturday 10 AM - 9 PM, Sunday 10 AM - 6 PM
More Information: Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
Colon Orchards
Where: 3175 Grandview Ave, Cañon City
Cost: Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze Admission (Adults & Kids 5 & Up) $12. Kids Under 5 are FREE (cost of admission does not include a pumpkin)
*Please check in with front desk at admission!
Dates: Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze will continue through the end of October
Times: Corn maze & Pumpkin Patch 9 AM - 5 PM
More Information: Colon Orchards
Happy Apple Farm
Where:1190 1st St, Penrose
Cost: Adults & Kids FREE (pumpkins are $.89 a pound)
Dates & Times: Through October 30, Friday to Sunday 9 AM - 4:30 PM
More Information: Happy Apple Farm
Denver Area:
Anderson Farms
Where: 6728 County Rd 3 1/4, Erie
Cost: Adult Weekday $17, Weekend $28, Kids 3 & Under FREE.
Dates: Thru Oct 30
Times: Mondays & Wednesdays 10 AM - 6 PM; Thursdays 10 AM - 10 PM; Fridays 10 AM - 11 PM; Saturdays 9 AM - 11 PM; Sundays 9 AM - 10 PM
More Information: Anderson Farms
Cottonwood Farms
Where: 10600 Isabelle Rd, Lafayette
Cost: Adult (6-64) $5, Kids 5 & Under and Seniors 65 & Older FREE
Dates: Daily thru October 31st
Times: 10 AM - 6 PM
More Information: Cottonwood Farms
Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms
Where: 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Cost: $16 Adults, $14 Seniors (65+), $12 Children (ages 3-15), Kids 2 & Under FREE
Dates: Pumpkin Festival is Fri Oct 6 - Sun Oct 8
Times: 9 AM - 4 PM
More Information: Denver Botanic Gardens
Fritzler Farm Park
Where: 20861 Co Rd 33, La Salle
Cost: Prices range from $27 - $53 per person, based on selection (see website for details), Kids 3 & Under FREE
Dates: October 29
Times: Fridays 4 - 10 PM, Saturdays 11 AM - 10 PM, Sundays 12 PM - 5 PM
More Information: Fritzler Farm Park
Rock Creek Farm
Where: 2005 South 112th Street, Broomfield
Cost: General Admission (Ages 4 & Up) $6, Kids 3 & Under FREE
Dates: Every day thru October 31st
Times: 9 AM - 6 PM
More Information: Rock Creek Farm
