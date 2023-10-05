Find your Pumpkin Patch adventure for Fall 2023

COLORADO — October is finally here, but a few pumpkin patches are about to open for business. This is the time of year for sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.

Here is an interactive map of popular pumpkin patches across southern Colorado, and a few up around the Denver area.

Colorado Springs Area:

Colorado Pumpkin Patch

Where: 18065 Saddlewood Rd, Monument

Cost: Adults (Ages 18 - 64): $18, Kids (Ages 4-17) $18, Kids (3 & Under) FREE; Senior(65+)/First Responder/Military $15 w/ valid ID

Dates: Thru October 29

Times: October - Tuesdays 9 AM - 1 PM, Wednesdays - Sundays 9 AM - 5 PM

More Information: Colorado Kids Ranch

Colorado Pumpkin Patch - Colorado Kids Ranch

Miners' Pumpkin Patch

Where: Western Museum of Mining & Industry 225 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs

Cost: $11 pre-purchase online, $13 gate price

Dates: October 7, 14, 21, 28 (Saturdays)

Times: 9 AM - 4 PM

More Information: Miners' Pumpkin Patch

Miners' Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm

Where: 7595 California Drive; Colorado Springs

Cost: $17 per person, Children under 2 are FREE

Dates: Every weekend through October

Times: 10 AM - 5 PM

More Information: Long Neck Pumpkin Farm

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm

Venetucci Farm

Where: 5210 US-85, Colorado Springs

Cost: $5 general admission adults, Kids 6 & Under FREE (Purchase tickets in advance online)

Dates: Friday - Saturday every weekend in October

Times: 10 AM - 4 PM

More Information: Venetucci Farms Pumpkins

Venetucci Farm

Wishing Star Farm

Where: 24024 State Highway 94, Ellicott

Cost: $11 per person (purchases online), $13 per person at the gate. (Discount for groups of 12 or more)

Dates & Times: Thru October 29, Friday 9 AM - 5 PM, Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM, Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM (All other days by reservation or for special events)

More Information: Wishing Star Farm

Wishing Star Farm

Pueblo Area:

Harvest Days

Where: US-50 Business & 33rd Ln, Pueblo

Cost: $15 per person, Kids 3 and under are FREE

Dates: Every weekend in October

Times: Friday, Saturday 11 AM - 9 PM, Sunday 11 AM - 6 PM

More Information: Harvest Days Facebook page

Harvest Days Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Milberger Farms

Where: 28570 US-50 BUS, Pueblo

Cost: $12 per person, Kids 2 & under FREE. Price includes all activities and a pumpkin.

Dates: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October

Times: 10 AM - 5 PM

More Information: Milberger Farms

Milberger Farms

DiTomaso Farms

Where: 37137 US-50 BUS, Pueblo

Cost: Adults and kids FREE. Only cost is for pumpkins

Dates: Now through the end of October

Times: Every day from 8 AM - 5 PM

More Information: DiTomaso Farms Facebook page

DiTomaso Farms

Musso Farms

Where: 35779 Hillside Rd, Pueblo

Cost: Hayride to the pumpkin patch is FREE

Dates: Starting the second weekend on October 7 and 8, October 14 and 15

Times: 11 AM - 4 PM

More Information: Musso Farms

Musso Farms

Pantaleo Farms

Where: 39651 South Road, Pueblo

Cost: Adults $3, Kids 3 & Under FREE

Dates & Times: Friday (4 PM -11 PM), Sat (9 AM - 11 PM), and Sunday (9 AM - 10 PM) through October 22

More Information: Pantaleo Farms

Pantaleo Farms

Canon City Area:

Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

Where: 1649 Poplar Ave, Cañon City

Cost: Adults (Ages 6+) $15, Kids 5 & Under FREE [Cash payment preferred; 3% fee for credit cards, no ATM on site]

Dates: Weekends (Friday - Sunday) to d - October 31st

Times: Friday 10 AM - 9 PM, Saturday 10 AM - 9 PM, Sunday 10 AM - 6 PM

More Information: Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

Colon Orchards

Where: 3175 Grandview Ave, Cañon City

Cost: Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze Admission (Adults & Kids 5 & Up) $12. Kids Under 5 are FREE (cost of admission does not include a pumpkin)

*Please check in with front desk at admission!

Dates: Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze will continue through the end of October

Times: Corn maze & Pumpkin Patch 9 AM - 5 PM

More Information: Colon Orchards

Colon Orchards

Happy Apple Farm

Where:1190 1st St, Penrose

Cost: Adults & Kids FREE (pumpkins are $.89 a pound)

Dates & Times: Through October 30, Friday to Sunday 9 AM - 4:30 PM

More Information: Happy Apple Farm

Happy Apple Farm

Denver Area:

Anderson Farms

Where: 6728 County Rd 3 1/4, Erie

Cost: Adult Weekday $17, Weekend $28, Kids 3 & Under FREE.

Dates: Thru Oct 30

Times: Mondays & Wednesdays 10 AM - 6 PM; Thursdays 10 AM - 10 PM; Fridays 10 AM - 11 PM; Saturdays 9 AM - 11 PM; Sundays 9 AM - 10 PM

More Information: Anderson Farms

Robin Larscheid

Cottonwood Farms

Where: 10600 Isabelle Rd, Lafayette

Cost: Adult (6-64) $5, Kids 5 & Under and Seniors 65 & Older FREE

Dates: Daily thru October 31st

Times: 10 AM - 6 PM

More Information: Cottonwood Farms

Cottonwood Farms

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms

Where: 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

Cost: $16 Adults, $14 Seniors (65+), $12 Children (ages 3-15), Kids 2 & Under FREE

Dates: Pumpkin Festival is Fri Oct 6 - Sun Oct 8

Times: 9 AM - 4 PM

More Information: Denver Botanic Gardens

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms

Fritzler Farm Park

Where: 20861 Co Rd 33, La Salle

Cost: Prices range from $27 - $53 per person, based on selection (see website for details), Kids 3 & Under FREE

Dates: October 29

Times: Fridays 4 - 10 PM, Saturdays 11 AM - 10 PM, Sundays 12 PM - 5 PM

More Information: Fritzler Farm Park

Fritzler Farm Park

Rock Creek Farm

Where: 2005 South 112th Street, Broomfield

Cost: General Admission (Ages 4 & Up) $6, Kids 3 & Under FREE

Dates: Every day thru October 31st

Times: 9 AM - 6 PM

More Information: Rock Creek Farm

koaa

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.