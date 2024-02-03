Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 2nd - 4th

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events that happen across the state every weekend.

Love Your Y Day

The YMCA of Pueblo in partnership with Colorado State University Pueblo are hosting a celebration called, “Love Your Y Day.” The celebration will see local youth basketball teams play their final games of the YMCA Junior Thunderwolves tournament. More information here.

Colorado Springs Home & Garden Show

Looking to remodel or landscape your home? All weekend long, the Home and Garden Show is having building experts available to showcase everything for your home at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Admission for adults is $3 and children under 18 are free. More information here.

Goldens In Golden

Get ready puppy lovers! The annual "Goldens in Golden" has lots of fun and of course, golden retrievers! Meet and greet some furry friends on Saturday at Parfet Park in Downtown Golden starting at 11 a.m. Complimentary "pup cup" treats and photos are available! More information here.

Denver Nuggets

Although the Colorado Avalanche are on the All-Star break, the Denver Nuggets are welcoming the Portland Trail Blazers to Ball Arena for not one, but two games this weekend! The Blazers and Nuggets will tip-off at 7 p.m. Friday, and will take to the hardwood once again on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. More information here.

High Plains Snow Goose Festival

Bird lovers, don't miss Lamar's annual High Plains Snow Goose Festival! The weekend long event captures Colorado's magnificent snow goose migration. Pat Craig, the Executive Director of the Wild Animal Sanctuary will be this year's keynote speaker. More information here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.