Pueblo's 'Love Your Y Day' celebrates youth sports and community building during day of fun

PUEBLO, Colo. — The YMCA of Pueblo in partnership with Colorado State University are hosting a celebration called, “Love Your Y Day.”

The celebration will see local youth basketball teams play their final games of the YMCA Junior Thunderwolves tournament.

Love Your Y Day is a great opportunity to see the basketball community, but will also serve as the launch day for the Community Support Campaign.

The program will focus on supporting and enhancing the lives, of individuals and families around Pueblo.

Any of the funds raised during Love Your Y Day, will be reinvested into the program, helping with Y memberships, and Y scholarships for the following:



youth sports

YMCA preschool

swim lessons

YMCA Camp Jackson

"We are thrilled to partner with CSU Pueblo for 'Love Your Y Day' and create an event that celebrates both the achievements of our youth basketball teams and the vital role the YMCA plays in our community," said Brandon Samora, Director of Sales and Mission Advancement at the YMCA of Pueblo.

Love Your Y Day will begin the celebrations Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YMCA of Pueblo.

