Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 4th - 6th

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. This week, from Renaissance love to picked flowers or an interesting art tour, there is plenty happening across Colorado this weekend.

Leadville Boom Days

Beginning Friday and lasting all weekend long is a fun-filled festival set above 10,000 ft. The Leadville Boomdays is three days of Burro Racing, mining events, a local parade, and more. From artist galleries to learning the town's history or just grabbing a bite to eat, there is something for everyone, learn more here.

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival

If you are willing to make the drive, head out to the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival. This family-friendly festival will feature a water fight with the town's local fire department, a parade, a tractor pull, and more. Plus make sure you pick up some of the free all-you-can-eat world-famous sweet corn while you are there. More here.

Colorado Scottish Festival

Dawn the kilt and grab the bagpipes as you make your way up to the Colorado Scottish Festival. This Saturday and Sunday, the event located in Sedalia, Colorado has two jam-packed days full of traditional Scottish-themed events, sports, entertainment, and more. Tickets start at $10.

Crested Butte Arts Festival

Make your way into the mountains for the 51st Annual Crested Butte Art Festival. This three-day event brings more than 120 artists from across the state and country. With food venues, live music performances, and an outdoor film screening, this would make the perfect family day out or afternoon date for those looking to spend a day in the mountains. More here.

Carve Wars Chainsaw Art Competition

Make your way out to Purgatory Resort just north of Durango for one of the most competitive chainsaw carving competitions in the country. Different artists will compete for head to head to craft realistic and interesting wooden sculptures in front of your eyes. See a piece you love, you may just be able to place a bid and buy it! More here.

