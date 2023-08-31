Fun-filled events across Colorado this Labor Day Weekend September 1st - 4th

COLORADO — Every week, News5 tries compiling a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. From the Colorado State Fair to Labor Day Lift Off, Oktoberfests, and more, there is plenty happening across Colorado this Labor Day weekend.

Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair continues for the final weekend of fun! We will keep it brief; you can find everything you need to know about this year's fair here.

Labor Day Lift Off

The annual Labor Day Lift Off returns to the city of Colorado Springs for another year of ballooning fun! This year the Labor Day Lift Off festival will be held from Saturday, September 2 to Monday, September 4 in Memorial Park. You can find everything you need to know from parking to event schedules and more here.

Fly Falcons Fly

In the mood for a sporting event? Go cheer on the Falcon football team as they kick off their season against Robert Morris at Falcon Stadium on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Tickets start at $29.00.

Commonwheel Labor Day Art Festival

Come with the entire family to celebrate art and artists alike at the Manitou Springs Commonwheel Artists 49th Annual Labor Day Art Festival. With music and a wide range of art, this event is free to all and held at Memorial Park from Saturday through Monday. You can learn more here.

Yampa Valley Crane Festival

The migration of the Greater Sandhill Crane is a sight to see and this weekend is your best shot to view these majestic animals. Each year large numbers of cranes travel through Colorado and stop along the way to feed heading south. The Colorado Crane Conservation hosts events in Steamboat Springs, Hayden, and Craig Colorado each year through Labor Day Weekend giving nature lovers a unique look into these animals. Find out more here.

Oktoberfest

Why not get the fall fun started a little early this Labor Day Weekend? Keystone Resort will be celebrating its Oktoberfest. Head up to the mountains Saturday for a free family-friendly day of face painting, music, polka dance, and for the adults, of course, a wide variety of fall craft beers. Entry to the beer tents starts at $40. More here.

____

