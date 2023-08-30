Labor Day Lift Off: Returns for another year, here's what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Labor Day Lift Off returns to the city of Colorado Springs for another year of ballooning fun!
This year the Labor Day Lift Off festival will be held from Saturday, September 2 to Monday, September 4 in Memorial Park.
The weekend is sure to be an action-packed event full of musical performances, drone shows, balloon lift offs, balloon displays, lake events, and dazzling displays from skydivers and acrobats.
The full schedule for the event is as follows:
Morning Session
- 5:00 a.m. Park and concessions open
- 5:45 a.m. Drone show
- 6:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony
- 6:30 a.m. Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone opens
- 7:00 a.m. ULTRA Beer Garden opens
- 7:00 a.m. Balloon lift off
- 8:30 a.m. Remote control balloon display
- 9:00 a.m. USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers
- 10:00 a.m. Prospect Lake events
Evening Session
- 3:30 p.m. Park and concessions open
- 3:30 p.m. Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone open
- 3:30 p.m. ULTRA Beer Garden
- 3:30 p.m. Remote control balloon display
- 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Hot Air Happy Hour
- 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. Concert | Missy & The Dirty Secrets
- 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Aerial acrobats | Aerial Aura
- 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Concert | Cody Cozz
- 7:00 p.m. Balloon Glow
- 8:30 - 9:30 p.m. Concert | Cody Cozz
- 9:30 p.m. Drone show
- 10:00 p.m. Park and concessions close
Morning Session
- 5:00 a.m. Park and concessions open
- 5:45 a.m. Drone show
- 6:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony
- 6:30 a.m. Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone opens
- 7:00 a.m. ULTRA Beer Garden opens
- 7:00 a.m. Balloon lift off
- 8:30 a.m. Remote control balloon display
- 9:00 a.m. USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers
- 9:00 a.m. Orangetheory 5k
- 10:00 a.m. Prospect Lake events
Evening Session
- 3:30 p.m. Park and concessions open
- 3:30 p.m. Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone open
- 3:30 p.m. ULTRA Beer Garden
- 3:30 p.m. Remote control balloon display
- 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Hot Air Happy Hour
- 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. Concert | Mosquito Pass
- 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Aerial acrobats | Aerial Aura
- 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Concert | The Martini Shot Band
- 7:00 p.m. Balloon Glow
- 8:30 - 9:30 p.m. Concert | The Martini Shot Band
- 9:30 p.m. Drone show
- 10:00 p.m. Park and concessions close
Monday - Military Appreciation Day
Morning Session
- 5:00 a.m. Park and concessions open
- 5:45 a.m. Drone show
- 6:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony
- 6:30 a.m. Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone opens
- 7:00 a.m. ULTRA Beer Garden opens
- 7:00 a.m. Balloon lift off
- 8:00 a.m. Concert | 4ID Mile High Rock Band
- 9:00 a.m. Remote control balloon display
- 9:15 a.m. Warbird flyover
TICKETS
The Labor Day Lift Off is a free event, but those wanting to attend will have to purchase a parking pass or pay for a tour bus pass.
Pre-sale parking passes are no longer available for purchase. Parking passes can still be purchased on-site with cash.
PARKING
Pre-sale tickets have already sold out, but you will be able to purchase parking passes the day of the event. See the map of specific parking lots below:
