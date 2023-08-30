Labor Day Lift Off: Returns for another year, here's what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Labor Day Lift Off returns to the city of Colorado Springs for another year of ballooning fun!

This year the Labor Day Lift Off festival will be held from Saturday, September 2 to Monday, September 4 in Memorial Park.

The weekend is sure to be an action-packed event full of musical performances, drone shows, balloon lift offs, balloon displays, lake events, and dazzling displays from skydivers and acrobats.

The full schedule for the event is as follows:

Saturday - Xfinity Day

Morning Session



Evening Session



Sunday - Stella Artois Day

Morning Session



Evening Session



Monday - Military Appreciation Day

Morning Session



TICKETS

The Labor Day Lift Off is a free event, but those wanting to attend will have to purchase a parking pass or pay for a tour bus pass.

Pre-sale parking passes are no longer available for purchase. Parking passes can still be purchased on-site with cash.

PARKING

Pre-sale tickets have already sold out, but you will be able to purchase parking passes the day of the event. See the map of specific parking lots below:

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.