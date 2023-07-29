Free grocery delivery offer unavailable to some customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — King Soopers announced plans Monday to reopen its store on South Academy Boulevard later this fall. The location has been closed since late June for asbestos abatement.

Earlier this month, the company opened a mobile pharmacy in the parking lot and offered impacted customers free grocery delivery through the King Soopers app. A press release from July 12 stated that delivery fees would be automatically waived via a digital coupon preloaded to customer loyalty accounts.

However, at least two customers who live less than a mile from the store have not been able to take advantage of the company's offer.

Robin Vallier and Nicole Carpe both used the app to purchase their groceries after learning of the free delivery offer from News 5.

The delivery coupon was not preloaded, and a $9.95 delivery fee was still charged to their purchases.

The women both contacted customer service through a variety of methods including the app's chat feature, the 800 number, and ultimately spoke with the store managers at the locations where their groceries were purchased.

In both cases, the delivery fees were refunded. However, the coupon is still not showing up on their accounts.

"I ended up getting my retail delivery free after all, but it doesn't help people figure out how to get this," Vallier said.

"It's frustrating, it's a headache, I mean just getting groceries daily is a challenge," added Carpe.

She tried again on Friday to make a purchase and the delivery fee is still being applied.

Carpe heard from a store managers that the delivery fee waiver would only apply if the groceries were purchased from one of the three nearest locations. However, the app utilizes a third party, Instacart, for delivery orders.

Carpe demonstrated how Instacart would not allow her to choose the location where her groceries are purchased.

News 5 attempted to contact a media representative with King Soopers about this story. She was was out of the office. We sent multiple emails and tried calling her back up contact but did not receive a reply.

