Four people who were found dead after shooting northeast of Peyton identified

EL PASO COUNTY — The four people who were found after a shooting last week in El Paso County have been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

As we previously reported, four people were found dead after a shooting at a home northeast of Peyton Wednesday night. It happened at 11:40 p.m. in the 21000 block of Akawi Way, which is located about 15 minutes from the town.

The victims who were found at the scene and their ages are listed below:



Desiree N. Vandelac, 54-years-old

Robert V. Vandelac, 57-years-old

Debray A. Scott, 54-years-old

Peyton S. Vandelac, 22-years-old

The causes of death for all four victims will be released once autopsies have been completed by the coroner's office.

The neighborhood is in a sparsely populated county area, with a handful of homes on the street.

Deputies arrived on the scene after midnight and found an adult male suffering from injuries outside of the home. He received medical attention and is expected to survive. The sheriff's office says they will not be releasing the name of this man at this time.

The Tactical Support Group (TSG) with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the location. The TSG includes the following:



SWAT

negotiators

medics

K9

robotic assets

other resources

Upon the SWAT's entry into the home, they found four people who were dead. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that this incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff's office says that the incident occurred before they arrived at the scene, but all people involved have been accounted for. They continue to investigate the incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says there is currently no threat to the community at this time.

