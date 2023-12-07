El Paso Co Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Akawi Way

EL PASO COUNTY — Investigators from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are on Akawi Way north of Calhan for shooting that happened just after midnight.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there is no threat to the public at this time.

An update on the situation is expected after 9 a.m.

The location is in northeastern El Paso County northwest of Calhan. The neighborhood is in a sparsely populated area of the county, with a handful of homes on the street.

