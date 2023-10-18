Four people were airlifted to the hospital after crash near I-25 closure Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY — Four people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-25, according to Colorado State Patrol. It happened Tuesday afternoon at mile marker 112, located just north of the I-25 closure near the Pinon Rest Stops.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a man driving a truck was speeding on I-25 when it came up to slower traffic in the area. They say the truck wasn't able to stop in time, and rear-ended a different truck.

State Patrol says two medical helicopters responded to the crash and took four people to the hospital.

They say the driver of the truck that was rear-ended was a man in his 60s. He was taken to the hospital and is believed to have life-threatening injuries. State Patrol also says that an infant and a woman were passengers in that truck, and they were also airlifted to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The man who was driving the truck that allegedly caused the crash was also taken by helicopter to the hospital. Colorado State Patrol says that he has serious injuries.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.