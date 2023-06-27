Watch Now
Four dogs, three puppies rescued from Arvada home connected to alleged illegal breeding

arvada rescue 4.jpeg
Arvada Police Department
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 09:55:13-04

ARVADA, Colo. — Seven dogs, including three puppies, were rescued from a home that was connected to alleged illegal breeding, the Arvada Police Department announced Monday.

Arvada police officers and those with the Animal Management unit served a search warrant on June 20 at a home in the 7700 block of Carr Drive, the department said.

The suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants, according to Arvada PD, and will face "multiple new charges."

Authorities rescued four dogs and three puppies. The department said the animals are on a "court hold" pending the outcome of the case, meaning they are not up for adoption at the moment.

Arvada city inspectors condemned the home, according to police.

