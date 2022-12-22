Fountain Police Department investigating the death of a man found Thursday morning

FOUNTAIN, Colorado — The Fountain Police Department announced that around 7:37 a.m. on Thursday, an El Paso County Parks Officer was checking on the homeless when they found a man dead.

The man was found in the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Street.

Fountain Police Detectives are now in charge of the investigation. The preliminary findings by the detectives do not indicate any signs of foul play.

The El Paso County Coroner will determine the cause of death and release the man's identity in the future.

This is still an active investigation but the Fountain Police Department does not believe the public is in danger.

