Fort Carson planned power outage exercise to take place today

COLORADO SPRINGS — A planned eight-hour installation-wide power outage will take place at Fort Carson on Wednesday, April 26. This is meant to test the post's backup generators.

Garrison Commander Col. Sean Brown said 85% of facilities will have the power back on after the first two and a half hours of the exercise.

Some areas will continue receiving power within 30 minutes.

Fort Carson officials are asking families to remain patient during the exercise.

"The whole idea behind this exercise is to really help us understand where our strengths are, where our weaknesses are, and build our installation resilience so that we can survive a loss of electricity over a long period of time," said Jim Rice, the director of plans, training, mobilization, and security.

Fort Carson said the spring storm that is expected is ideal for the scheduled outage because of the increased chances of real outages during stormy weather events.