Former fire chief speaks out

TELLER COUNTY, Colorado — The former fire chief of the Florissant Fire Protection District is speaking about his abrupt termination this past May. Mike Bailey had served 27 years as a firefighter in districts in California before coming out of retirement to take the Florissant job in October.

His family had already packed up their home when News 5 met with him for an interview earlier this month.

"My wife is from back East, we're going to go out there," Bailey shared.

He said his relationship with the board of directors changed after he reported some financial irregularities.

"I think things started to shift when we became aware that monies were missing with the department and I brought that information along with another individual to the Florissant Fire Protection Board and then it seemed that things started going a little awry at that point," Bailey said.

Four of the board's five members resigned in April and Bailey was placed on leave. His termination came on May 16 while the High Park Fire was burning.

The board cited poor communication as the reason for Bailey's termination. He believes the dismissal was illegal.

"In saying that, I have to defend my position obviously," he said. "And so, I have acquired a lawyer."

Bailey praised the professionalism of the town's volunteer firefighters and called for greater transparency within the district regardless of what it may reveal.

"I think in that aspect we can all come together and we can make this better for everyone involved if we just tell the truth," he said.

Bailey's firing triggered an uproar in the community. Many people shared their support for Bailey and outrage over his firing at the board's next meeting.

Teller County Commissioners appointed two board members in June. Many of the district's volunteer firefighters voiced frustration when the board quickly moved to swear in two more members during July's meeting.

One volunteer also expressed a lack of faith in the interim chief at that same meeting.

"If Erik Holt is put into a position of power, we will not be here," she said.

The board called a special meeting on Friday to announce the three finalists to succeed Bailey. They are Robert Herpel, Erik Holt, and John Shearman.

The board plans to announce the new chief at their next regular monthly meeting on September 28. They plan to post the resumes of the three finalists on the district website on Saturday.

_____

