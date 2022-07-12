FLORISSANT — Frustrations continue flowing through Florissant after the Teller County Board of County Comissioners appointed two new members to the Florissant Fire Protection District Board.

Months ago, the previous FFPD Board saw a mass resignation and the beloved Fire Chief, Mike Bailey, was abruptly fired.

Monday, the first public FFPD Board meeting took place since new board members took their positions, which citizens had been wanting for months.

Shortly into Monday's meeting, the two new board members and one legacy board members collectively appointed two more board members without input from the community, which ruffled the crowd's feathers.

"We just got two new board members assigned in, I don't anything about their background. You didn't even discuss it, so can I request that all your bios get on the website also," said one volunteer firefighter.

#HAPPENINGNOW : The 1st open Florissant Fire Protection District Board Meeting since the BOCC appointed 2 new board members. Community members are hoping this is a new beginning after a controversial few months & mass resignation @KOAA pic.twitter.com/N364Vf1IS0 — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) July 11, 2022

Concerns over finances and how money is being spent were raised after one man claimed the department's diesel fuel tank is empty and another volunteer firefights says their radios do not always work.

"The community should all be aware, not just those who attend the meeting, but everybody in the community should be aware of what's being spent and how it's being spent," said one neighbor.

Volunteer firefighters also expressed their disdain working underneath the Interim Fire Chief, Erik Holt.

"If Erik Holt is put into a position of power.. We will not be here, so he will and you will have to deal with a nonexistent volunteer," said one volunteer firefighter.

The board says they will be working toward transparency between themselves and the community.

_____

